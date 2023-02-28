Ball suffered a fractured right ankle during Monday's game against the Pistons.
Ball's injury is likely to sideline him for the foreseeable future, but it's still too early to establish a timetable for his return. Dennis Smith, Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre will be asked to carry the backcourt with Ball sidelined.
