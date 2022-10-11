Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is slated to miss the start of the regular season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball is a borderline first-round selection in many fantasy formats, but this news drops him down the ranks a bit. The exact timetable for his return to action remains unclear, but he will miss the remainder of the preseason and likely some regular-season action. More information on his status should surface as Opening Night approaches. For as long as he's sidelined, coach Steve Clifford may shift Terry Rozier to point guard -- boosting his value -- while Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre are strong candidates to join the starting five. Dennis Smith and James Bouknight are deep-league considerations.