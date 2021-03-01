Ball totaled 24 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 assists and four rebounds in a 127-126 win Sunday versus Sacramento.

Ball registered his fourth straight game of 20-plus points in the win, but it was his passing that was most impressive as the rookie finished with a career-high 12 assists. Since moving into the starting lineup Feb. 1, Ball has averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals. His seven double-doubles are more than twice the amount of any other NBA rookie this season.