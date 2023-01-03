Ball logged 24 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss to the Lakers.

Ball didn't have his most efficient shooting night, but he made a big impact in a variety of other areas. The third-year point guard led the Hornets in assists and finished second in scoring behind Terry Rozier's 27 points. However, Ball's most outstanding fantasy contributions were on defense, as he chipped in a pair of blocks and three steals. He's swatted four shots over his past three games after notching only two blocks over his first 11 contests of the campaign.