Ball recorded 36 points (15-27 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 121-118 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Ball was dynamic once again Monday, leading the Hornets to easily their best victory of the season. He scored at least 30 points for the sixth time in the past eight games, continuing his red-hot form. He has managed to put up first-round value over the past two weeks, averaging 32.3 points per game, adding 6.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.3 three-pointers. While this could be viewed as a sell-high opportunity, managers may simply want to hang on and see whether this turns into a season full of first-round production.