Ball notched 32 points (12-28 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over Phoenix.

Ball absolutely dominated Tuesday's contest, making an impact on both ends of the court while leading all players in scoring, threes made, assists and steals to go along with a double-digit rebound total in a double-double performance. Ball recorded his 15th game of the season with 30 or more points, posting his second double-double of the campaign. He matched season-high rebound and steals totals in the victory as well while handing out seven or more dimes for the 14th time.