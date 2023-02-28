Ball (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball suffered a fractured ankle during Monday's game versus the Pistons, so it's not particularly surprising that the star guard will sit out the remainder of the season. With Ball out of the picture, Terry Rozier could take over as the Hornets' primary point guard, while Dennis Smith and Kelly Oubre are also likely candidates to see added run moving forward. Ball finishes the campaign having averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 35.2 minutes in his 36 appearances.