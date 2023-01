Ball produced 23 points (7-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 loss to Memphis.

Matched up against Ja Morant, Ball held his own and recorded his seventh double-double of the season, but he got little help from the rest of the Hornets. The third-year point guard has been on fire since getting healthy in mid-December, starting 12 straight games and averaging 24.8 points, 8.3 assists, 6.4 boards, 4.3 threes and 1.3 steals.