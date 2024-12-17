Ball racked up 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 121-108 loss to Philadelphia.

The fifth-year point guard had missed the prior seven games with a calf injury, but Ball looked fully healthy in his return, setting a season high in steals while collecting his fifth double-double in 19 appearances. Brandon Miller (ankle) left the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return, so Ball could see even higher usage in the short term. There may not be much more ceiling for him to reach, however -- on the season, he's averaging a career-high 30.2 points and 4.6 threes per game with 7.2 assists, 5.4 boards and 1.3 steals.