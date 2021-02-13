Ball went for 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 37 minutes in the Hornets' 120-114 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday.

The Hornets went guard heavy in Friday's game, starting both Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier along with Ball and the trio combined for 69 of the team's 120 points. In the process, Ball managed to top the 20-point plateau for the fourth time this month. In seven games since taking over as a starter, Ball is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.