Ball ended Monday's 116-103 loss to Brooklyn with 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks across 29 minutes.

Ball recorded a season-high 14 assists, notching his third double-double of the campaign. Since returning from yet another ankle injury, Ball's playing time has been a hot topic of conversation. It appears as though the Hornets are going to be very cautious moving forward, a wise move given his lengthy injury history. In four games over the past week, Ball has averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes per game.