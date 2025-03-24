Ball finished Sunday's 122-105 loss to the Heat with 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

Ball didn't play against the Thunder on Friday but returned to action Sunday and notched another double-double, his third across his last six appearances. The star floor general remains one of the Hornets' most reliable fantasy options, but his upside can be somewhat limited due to the resting patterns the Hornets might employ in the final weeks of the regular season. Ball is averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.