Ball totaled 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists over 27 minutes during Friday's 147-134 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Ball returned to action after missing the past five games due to ongoing ankle issues. He recorded his third double-double of the season, despite playing just 27 minutes. His limited playing time was likely part of his injury-management plan, and rightfully so. The Hornets play again Saturday, meaning there is a decent chance Ball sits that game out. Managers simply have to keep their fingers crossed that he can stay on the court for longer than a couple of weeks, at which point trying to sell high might be a viable strategy.