Ball is "highly doubtful" for Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball was said to be highly doubtful by head coach Steve Clifford on Monday, following Ball's Grade 2 ankle sprain suffered last week that has since kept him out of practice. If the 21-year-old misses Wednesday's tilt, Terry Rozier would likely slide into the starting point guard role while reserves Dennis Smith and James Bouknight would be set to see extra run off the bench.