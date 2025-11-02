Ball (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Ball played the first half of the back-to-back Saturday but is likely to sit out Sunday's game due to a right ankle impingement. The star guard has been stellar to open the season, averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals through six contests. If he's held out, Collin Sexton should see an uptick in usage, while Sion James or Tre Mann could move into the starting lineup.