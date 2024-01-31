Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

As expected, Ball has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a fourth straight game due to right ankle soreness. The Hornets are expected to be cautious with their superstar point guard given their place in the standings, and Ball, who's dealt with chronic ankle issues early in his NBA career, is content on taking his time so he can play at an All-Star level when he's back on the court, per Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer.