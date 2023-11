Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

As expected, Ball has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his first game of the season. He's reportedly avoided structural damage, but it's unclear how much time he'll miss, though the Hornets will presumably be cautious given Ball missed most of last season with recurring ankle issues. In Ball's absence, Ish Smith, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens and Brandon Miller are candidates for increased roles.