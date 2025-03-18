Ball (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Ball has appeared in eight of Charlotte's last nine games, with his only absence coming during the second night of a back-to-back set. He was initially listed as probable for Tuesday, so his downgrade to questionable is concerning. If Ball is sidelined, Nick Smith, Marcus Garrett (back) and Seth Curry would be candidates for increased roles.
