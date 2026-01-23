Ball notched 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 victory over the Magic.

Ball managed to take the court Thursday despite dealing with a bruised thumb, but it didn't appear to impact his scoring ability. He responded well from an 0-for-10 showing from beyond the arc in his last game Wednesday against Cleveland, knocking down 50.0 percent of his tries from beyond the arc on the way to a blowout win.