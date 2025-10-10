Ball compiled 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and a steal over 25 minutes in Thursday's 122-116 preseason loss to the Thunder.

While durability has always been a concern for Ball, he appears to be 100 percent after undergoing surgeries on his right wrist and right ankle over five months ago. He's logged more than 47 games only one during his five years in the pros, so there is a risk-reward element to taking Ball high in fantasy drafts. The team added excellent backcourt support in Collin Sexton and Spencer Dinwiddie, and both will be on call if Ball slips to the injury report at any point this season.