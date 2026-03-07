Ball closed with 21 points (7-22 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Heat.

Ball finished Friday's game as the Hornets' third-leading scorer behind Kon Knueppel (27 points) and Brandon Miller (22 points). Ball struggled with his efficiency from the field, but Friday was the 14th time this season that he has connected on at least five three-pointers in a game. Since the All-Star break, Ball has averaged 19.0 points on 37.8 percent shooting along with 6.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 threes and 1.3 steals over 27.2 minutes per game.