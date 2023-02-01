Ball closed Tuesday's 124-115 loss to the Bucks with 27 points (10-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and three steals over 40 minutes.

Ball put up the eighth triple-double of his career in the loss, adding six combined steals and blocks for good measure. Still working his way back from multiple ankle injuries, Ball's counting stats have continued to pick up steam of late. His efficiency remains a work in progress, especially over the past two months, during which time he is shooting under 35 percent from the field. Given his career numbers, this should start to level out assuming he can stay healthy.