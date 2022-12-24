Ball racked up 23 points (9-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 134-130 victory over the Lakers.

Ball flirted with a triple-double after hitting that milestone Wednesday against the Clippers. Since returning from injury, Ball has been rock-solid, scoring no fewer than 23 points over the past six games. He's also logged double-digit assist totals in three of six contests since his return.