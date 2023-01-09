Ball recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists over 25 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

Ball was limited to just 25 minutes in the loss as a result of early fouls, eventually seeing him foul out of the game. With reduced minutes came reduced production, much to the disappointment of managers everywhere. With that said, the eight assists were nice, and given his body of work thus far this season, he should be able to turn things around in a hurry.