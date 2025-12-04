Ball logged 34 points (12-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Knicks.

Other than his near triple-double, the biggest takeaway is that Ball managed to play a season-high 37 minutes. That could be an indication that the Hornets have a lot more confidence in his troublesome ankle issues. Ball caught fire in the fourth quarter, but Charlotte's comeback attempt fell a little short as the Hornets dropped their second straight.