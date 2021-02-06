Ball scored 34 points (14-27 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Ball topped 35 minutes for the second consecutive game, the only two times he's done so in his rookie season. That helped him post a career-best 34 points, as did the absence of Devonte' Graham -- who was forced out of the game in the second quarter with a groin injury. Though Ball had already seemingly secured a role in the starting lineup, if Graham's absence extends beyond just this game, Ball should see an increased role as both a ball-handler and scorer.