Ball logged 37 points (12-28 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 130-99 loss to the Bucks.

The fourth-year guard got very little help despite his big solo performance, as no other Hornets starter could scrape together more than 11 points. Ball has scored 25 or more in six straight contests while Terry Rozier (groin) has been sidelined, averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 assists, 6.3 boards, 3.7 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch, but Charlotte has gone just 1-5.