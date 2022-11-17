Ball appeared to roll his left ankle during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers and was helped to the locker room shortly thereafter, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. He finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 37 minutes.

Ball looked to have suffered the injury when he stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. Given that Ball missed the first 13 games of the season with a sprained left ankle, the Hornets have some concern that the star point guard may have aggravated the injury Wednesday. Further testing in the coming days should provide more details regarding the extent of the injury, but at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if Ball were to miss a game or two, at the very least. Charlotte's next game will take place Friday in Cleveland.