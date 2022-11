Ball (ankle) will warm up with the intention to make his season debut Saturday against Miami, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ball has been recovering from a Grade 2 left ankle sprain for a little more than one month and is expected to make his season debut Saturday. Considering the lengthy absence, Ball will likely be under a minutes restriction. However, no such circumstances have been announced yet. Ball's return would likely send Dennis Smith (ankle) back to the bench.