Ball (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Ball is expected to return to action Saturday after missing Charlotte's previous contest due to a right wrist injury. The star guard should reclaim his starting spot from Vasilije Micic if he's upgraded to available.
