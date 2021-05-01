Ball (wrist) is expected to play Saturday against Detroit, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball was questionable for Saturday's matchup after he missed 21 straight games due to a broken right wrist, but it appears as though he'll be back in action against the Pistons. The 19-year-old should have a minutes restriction during his first game back on the court, but his return could mean fewer minutes for Brad Wanamaker, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Devonte' Graham.