Ball (ankle), who's officially listed as questionable, is expected to play in Friday's game versus the Spurs after participating in Charlotte's morning shootaround, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ball hasn't played since Nov. 26 due to a right ankle sprain, so if he's cleared to suit up, it's safe to expect at least some sort of restrictions for the superstar point guard. He was off to a stellar start, scoring at least 30 points in seven of his previous nine appearances before suffering the injury, averaging 32.2 points, 8.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.4 minutes per game during that stretch.