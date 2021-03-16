Ball scored 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes of action during Monday's win over the Kings.

For the first time as a starter, Ball failed to hit from distance despite the solid shooting effort. To that point, Ball has hit greater than 45 percent of his shots in four of five March and better than 60 percent of his triples in three games over that span. He did fail to dish out five assists for the first time since Feb. 22.