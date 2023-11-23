Ball finished with 34 points (13-31 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 victory over Washington.

Ball had plenty of shot volume during Wednesday's matchup, and although he didn't have his most efficient performance, he finished with a team-high scoring total while also posting his second double-double in his last five appearances. He's scored at least 25 points in nine consecutive matchups and has averaged 32.2 points, 8.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.4 minutes per game during that time.