Ball logged 20 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during the Hornets' 110-108 loss to the Raptors on Monday.

Ball was given the green light to play Monday after resting during the Hornets' loss to the Thunder on Saturday. He struggled with his efficiency during Monday's loss, but his work at the charity stripe helped him reach the 20-point mark for the first time since Oct. 28 against the Heat. Ball is averaging 22.0 points, 9.6 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 31.9 minutes per game this season, though he's connecting just 40.5 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 31.5 percent of his three-point tries on 9.1 3PA/G).