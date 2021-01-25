Ball went for 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench in the Hornets' 107-104 win over the Magic on Sunday.

Since recording a 22-point triple-double back on January 9, Ball has struggled, only averaging 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds 4.6 assists per game while only making 34.4 percent of his shots. Despite coming off the bench, the No. 3 pick has now seen 11 of his games go for more than 10 points while adding at least five rebounds and five assists in the same game in 11 games as well.