Ball recorded 20 points (4-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to the Pistons.

Ball's inefficiency is glaring, but his ability to stuff the stat sheet on a night when Charlotte only mustered 99 points is indicative of how central his role is. Ball is the Hornets' engine, which provides an elite fantasy floor.