Ball totaled 24 points (7-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds over 32 minutes Monday during the Hornets' 119-94 win over the Rockets.

Ball was feeling it from beyond the arc during Monday's victory, draining a career-high seven treys, though he did miss all six of his shots from inside the arc. Still, Ball has been highly productive this season whether he's coming off the bench or in the starting lineup. In the two games with Devonte' Graham (groin) out, he is averaging 21.5 points, 7.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.