The Hornets exercised Ball's (ankle) fourth-year team option for 2023-24 on Thursday.

Ball will become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. While the 2020 No. 3 pick has yet to play this season, the Hornets clearly view him as a cornerstone of their future. Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.3 minutes across 75 games last season.