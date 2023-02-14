Ball registered 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt), six rebounds and 15 assists across 41 minutes during Monday's 144-138 win over the Hawks.

Ball was tremendous in the victory, scoring a team-high 30 points to go with a season-high 15 assists. Unfortunately, he failed to get to the free-throw line and added nothing on the defensive end. However, he was able to shoot at least 50 percent from the field for the first time in over a week, more than enough for managers to overlook the missing items. His overall production is ramping up to where we thought it might be during the preseason, much to the relief of managers who had to endure a frustrating start to the season.