Ball provided 31 points (10-29 FG, 5-18 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 103-83 victory over the Pacers.

Ball and Brandon Miller combined for a staggering 60 points in this win -- that's 28 fewer points than the entire output from the Pacers offense. Even though Miller has been grabbing headlines regularly, Ball has been nothing short of spectacular this season. The star playmaker has surpassed the 30-point mark in five of his nine contests to date while also averaging 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.