Ball (rest) is not on the Hornets' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Ball has had his minutes monitored while working through an ankle injury, but the sixth-year pro has been given the green light to play in Saturday's contest. He has shot just 32.2 percent from the field over his last five outings (including 21.4 percent from three on 8.4 3PA/G), and over that span he has averaged 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 27.2 minutes per game.