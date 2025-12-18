Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Good to go Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Ball (ankle) is available and starting Thursday's game against the Hawks.
As expected, Ball has been given the green light to return Thursday evening. He's expected to be on some sort of restriction, but the Hornets failed to provide an exact number of minutes he'll be held to.