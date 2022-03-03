Ball produced two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two steals across eight minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 119-98 win over the Cavaliers.

For the first time all season, Ball played fewer than 20 minutes. At first glance, fantasy managers may have feared that Ball's night ended early due to an injury or ejection, but it was foul trouble that kept him off the floor for the majority of the game. He picked up his second foul of the game less than five minutes into the contest, then was assessed a third foul with just under two minutes left in the quarter. After sitting out the entire second quarter, Ball picked up his fourth foul three minutes in the third quarter, and with Charlotte sitting out a big lead by that point, head coach James Borrego elected not to reinsert the star point guard for the rest of the night. Fantasy managers shouldn't panic about Ball's outlook moving forward after the game script played out about as badly as possible Wednesday.