Ball posted 27 points (9-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 145-134 victory over the Spurs.

Ball handed out a season-high 15 assists Friday, tallying his 11th double-double of the year. The star floor general should remain a high-end fantasy producer in all formats when available, although the rebuilding Hornets figure to monitor his workload in the final month of the season. Over his last 10 games, Ball has averaged 19.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes.