Ball recorded 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3PT), six rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block in 26 minutes during the 111-108 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Ball continued his shooting woes in the loss Thursday. The guard has struggled lately to find his shooting rhythm, but luckily has made up in other departments. It was only two matches prior, that he set a season-high in rebounds and tonight he tied his season-high in assists. Ball has shown throughout his rookie season, that he has the tools and abilities to make an impact in all areas of the court. However, it is key for him to start producing like that consistently and to put all of those key skills together. Nevertheless, he is a star and is making his way to becoming the key man for the Hornets.