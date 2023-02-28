Ball exited Monday's game with a lower right leg injury.

Ball went down attempting a crossover and headed straight back to the locker room. It appeared he said that he "heard a pop," and while this isn't the same appendage that has cost him so much time on the sidelines this season, it was concerning to see him leave with what appeared to be a non-contact injury. We should get another update shortly, but if he needs to miss time, Dennis Smith Jr. would get a sizeable boost.