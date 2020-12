Ball recorded no points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound during a 121-114 loss at Cleveland on Wednesday.

Ball subbed in just four minutes into Wednesday's game after the Hornets struggled early. He showed glimpses of talent with some solid passing but must improve at shooting to fulfill his potential. Ball will otherwise continue having games like this one, where he sat out the fourth quarter after playing 16 minutes.