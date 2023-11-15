Ball finished Tuesday's 111-105 loss to the Heat with 28 points (9-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes. He also had eight turnovers.

Ball struggled with his efficiency, but he didn't have much support while the Hornets were down six players due to injury. Miles Bridges also served the final game of his 30-game suspension, but he's expected to be back in action for the first time since the 2021-22 season in Friday's matchup with the Bucks and should help alleviate some of the pressure from Ball. Despite the rough field-goal percentage and hefty turnover total, Ball still filled it up in five other categories and was perfect from the line, much to the delight of fantasy managers. He's overcome a slow start to the season and is now averaging 29.8 points, 8.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over his last five outings.