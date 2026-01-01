Ball logged 27 points (9-13 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 loss to Golden State.

The 24-year-old guard has looked good since returning from a bone bruise in his ankle in mid-December. Over the last seven games, Ball has drained multiple three-pointers in every contest while scoring over 20 points six times, averaging 22.4 points, 7.7 assists, 5.3 threes, 3.6 boards and 1.3 steals over that stretch.